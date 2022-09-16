Phillies Must Brave Atlanta in Three-Game Series

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since June. After getting off to a slow start in April and May, the reigning World Series champions picked up the pace prior to the All-Star Break, and have since played their way into a competition for the National League East title.

Having once held a 10.5 game lead over the Braves, the New York Mets now find themselves just a game ahead of Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies, who head to Truist Park for a three-game series this weekend, are nine games back of first place with 19 left to play.

The NL East, that was seemingly "locked up" according to Mets' fans back in June, is now up for grabs. The Braves and Phillies each possess two of the best records in baseball since June 1, with Atlanta going 65-28 and the Phillies at 59-34.

The Braves also reinstated All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL on Friday, who had been sidelined with a broken left foot since June 13.

Following a loss in the series finale against the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia will have their work cut out for them against the Braves. Let's see how the pitching match-ups line up for the three-game set:

Game One: Friday, 7:20 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. LHP Max Fried

The battle of the left-handers will take place on Friday when Ranger Suárez takes the mound for the Phillies, and Max Fried for the Braves. Suárez's last outing against Atlanta on July 25 resulted in a no decision, but the southpaw was strong through five scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked one on 78 pitches. He'll need to be careful against Atlanta's lineup, which is slashing .267/.341/.453 against lefties.

Ranger Suarez throws a pitch in Arizona © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried has been dominant for Atlanta in the second half. He's pitched to a 2.16 ERA, fanning 46 batters across 50 innings of work. Opponents have hit just .203 with a .542 OPS against him. Like Suárez, he last faced Philadelphia on July 25, having allowed three runs on nine hits in six frames.

Game Two: Saturday, 7:20 p.m. - NBC 10, MLB Network | RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi

Aaron Nola has largely tried to put the "September Nola" narrative behind him in 2022, and thus far, he's succeeded. In two starts, he's posted a 1.04 ERA and struck out 12 batters in 8.2 innings. Granted, these outings have come against the Marlins and Washington Nationals, so Nola will really be tested against Atlanta on Saturday.

Aaron Nola throws a pitch at Citizens Bank Park © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Odorizzi was acquired by the Braves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and he hasn't exactly dazzled since arriving to Atlanta. In six starts, he has a 4.97 ERA across 29 innings, and batters have a .874 OPS against him. The Phillies will look to take advantage of the struggling former All-Star.

Game Three: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Bailey Falter vs. RHP Spencer Strider

Everyone knows by now that Bailey Falter has been one of the best, and most surprising, stories the Phillies have produced this year. The left-hander has stepped up when the team really needed a strong arm in their rotation, especially with the injury to ace Zack Wheeler. Falter has pitched to a 2.43 ERA in five starts since Aug. 20, striking out 22 batters in 29.2 innings. He was able to hold a talented Mets' lineup to just one run earlier in August, so hopefully, he can do the same with a challenging Atlanta one.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider has been dominant for the Braves in 2022. On Sept. 1, the 23-year-old fanned 16 Colorado Rockies in eight incredible frames. The mustachioed-wonder has a 1.89 ERA in three starts in September, and when he last faced Philadelphia on Aug. 2, he allowed just three runs and struck out 13 in 6.2 innings. Phillies hitters: beware.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!