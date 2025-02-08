Meet Philadelphia Phillies and Their Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Equivalents
Super Bowl LIX is on Sunday, so the city of Philadelphia will be fully focused on their Eagles this weekend.
Once the big game is in the books, they'll turn their attention toward the 2025 Philadelphia Phillies. In honor of the Eagles Super Bowl appearance, let's take a look at some of their star players and who their Philadelphia baseball equivalent would be.
The Phenoms
Saquon Barkley is playing for his first championship after signing with the Eagles this offseason. Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and was one the most impactful skill player in the NFL this season. Considering that Barkley was one of the most highly touted-running back prospects ever and that he's closer to the end of his career than the beginning, his Phillies equivalent has to be Bryce Harper.
Much like Barkley, Harper was one of the most well-known baseball prospects as a teenager. Both also signed in Philadelphia after starting his career with a division rival. Harper and Barkley are building Hall of Fame resumes, while they are still among the highest performers in their sport.
Championship Drive
Next up is one Philadelphia fans may not like, because the Eagles comparison for Zack Wheeler has to be Jalen Hurts.
Wheeler is one of the most important players on the team and he's finished as Cy Young runner up without winning the award. Wheeler has been a more reliable performer than Hurts, but Hurts has fallen just shy of an MVP himself. He also plays one of, if not the most impactful position in pro sports as the Eagles starting quarterback.
Ultimately, if the Phillies or Eagles are going to win a title in 2025, Wheeler and Hurts are the two guys that need to come up big in the most critical moments.
Getting Better With Age
Kyle Schwarber has been a difference making power hitter for most of his 11-year career, which makes his football comp right tackle Lane Johnson.
Both Johnson and Schwarber are getting better with age, with the Phillies slugger hitting 133 home runs over the last three years. Johnson has been one of the best right tackles in the league for over a decade, serving as the foundation for the Eagle's elite offensive line. Professional sports in Philadelphia would look a lot different without these veteran big men in the lineup.
The Rocks
Aaron Nola is a high-end pitcher that may not quite be in his prime anymore, but he's still a rock solid veteran. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is still an impactful veteran and mentor, while spending the majority of his career as an elite player at his position.
The Imported Difference-Makers
Trea Turner is a tough one, because you could compare him to wide receivers A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, as well as a few players in the Eagles secondary, including Slay. But ultimately Turner is a difference-making veteran that's still playing at a high level, that didn't begin his career in Philadelphia. You could say all of those things about Brown, who has been one of the highest performing pass catchers in the league for multiple teams.
Premium Physicality
Eagles premium defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the sort of unique athlete that doesn't have many equals. However, veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto has been a cornerstone of Phillies baseball since his arrival in 2019. He also plays the most physically demanding position in the sport, making him the closest thing to Carter the Phillies have.
The Mascots
For the finale, we have to turn to one of, if not the most iconic mascot in all of professional sports: The Phillie Phanatic. While the Phanatic is not exactly on the team, he is Philadelphia's most famous and beloved supporter. That sounds a lot like the role that retired Eagles center Jason Kelce currently fills for the organization. You throw in the larger than life green costume that Kelce wore during his Super Bowl parade speech back in 2018, and no one else could be compared to the Phillie Phanatic.