3 Mets Who Are the Biggest Threat to Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies will be getting set for their matchup against the New York Mets in the National League Divisional Series in what should be a fun matchup.
Coming into the NLDS, the Phillies are one of the favorites to win the World Series, as they have a really balanced and talented roster this season. While Philadelphia is very good, they will be facing a Mets team that has a lot of momentum on their side.
New York is coming into the NLDS after a wild finish to the NL Wild Card Round, as Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets the lead. It was a historic home run by Alonso, and it ultimately sent New York into the next round.
These two teams are very familiar with each other, as the Phillies led the 2024 series 7-6. Even though Philadelphia is very talented, they can’t take the Mets lightly with how they have played. With some talented players on the roster for New York, these three players could be a threat to the Phillies in the NLDS.
Sean Manaea
While the Mets might not have a true “ace” on their staff, Sean Manaea is probably the closest thing they have to that. Philadelphia will certainly have a big advantage in terms of starting pitching, but Manaea has shown that he can perform well.
The left-hander started in three games against the Phillies this season, and totaled a 1-1 record and 5.40 ERA. If Philadelphia can get to Manaea in the series, they will be in a good position to advance.
Mark Vientos
One of the biggest surprises for the Mets this season was the emergence of Mark Vientos. After injuries and poor play from Brett Baty, Vientos got a chance to be the starting third baseman and never looked back.
In 111 games this season, the slugger totaled 27 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a .266 batting average. At just 24-years-old, Vientos is going to be a key player for New York for years to come, and he is already arguably their second-best hitter.
Francisco Lindor
If it wasn’t for Shohei Ohtani this year, Francisco Lindor would probably have been the MVP in the National League. Lindor has not only had an excellent season statistically on offense, but he has been clutch for New York.
On the final day of the season, the shortstop hit a huge home run against the Atlanta Braves to help punch the Mets’ ticket to the playoffs. Despite the great season, the Phillies have done a excellent job against Lindor this season, as he has totaled a .167 batting average in 30 at-bats this campaign. If Philadelphia can contain the star shortstop, the Mets will be in big trouble.