3 Takeaways From Philadelphia Phillies Loss in NLDS to New York Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS, as they lost in four games.
It was a frustrating end to the season for the Phillies, as despite coming into the postseason as one of the best teams in baseball with very minimal flaws from the regular season, they didn’t perform anywhere near what they should have.
After missing winning the National League Championship in 2023 by one game, returning to at least there was expected this postseason. Now, the Phillies will be entering an offseason that will have a lot of questions after the October disappointment.
While a lot of credit has to go to the Mets for how well they have been playing of late, there were a few key takeaways for why Philadelphia lost this series.
Here are the three main takeaways for the Phillies in the NLDS loss to New York.
Alec Bohm Disappears
The Philadelphia third baseman was battling injuries toward the end of the season, but after getting some time back on the field before the postseason, the rust was figured to have been knocked off of Bohm.
Throughout the season, he was one of the best hitters in the Phillies lineup and an RBI machine this season. However, against the Mets, Bohm was nowhere to be found and was actually benched in one game.
In the NLDS, Bohm totaled just one hit and one walk in 13 at-bats, as he was a massive letdown for the lineup.
Help Needed in Outfield
Coming into the postseason, if there was one weakness on the team, it was in the outfield from an offensive standpoint. That issue unfortunately came back to hurt Philadelphia against New York, as Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, Austin Hays, and Weston Wilson all struggled.
Those four combined to total just two hits in 25 at-bats, as they simply just didn’t get the job done in center and left fielder. If not for the great play of Nick Castellanos in right field at the plate, the team would have been a total disaster.
When the Phillies take a look at where to improve this offseason, looking at center field and left field should be the No.1 priority from an offensive standpoint.
Another Bullpen Letdown
After 2023, Philadelphia made it a point to improve their bullpen and in the regular season the unit was really strong overall. Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estevez, and Orion Kerkering all had excellent campaigns with ERAs under 3.00.
While it looked like the unit was going to be a strength and something that Rob Thompson could lean on in the playoffs, that was not the case. Those four combined to allow 12 runs, as Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm were particularly bad.
With a few pitchers being free agents at the end of the season, the Phillies' bullpen will likely look much different after the dreadful NLDS.