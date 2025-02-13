Alex Bregman Rumors End for Phillies After He Agrees To Deal With Red Sox
For those who wanted a late-offseason move from the Philadelphia Phillies that featured an upgrade at third base, those dreams are officially over when it comes to Alex Bregman.
His free agency came to a close late Wednesday night when Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the star infielder agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox that has opt-outs after each season.
At one point in time, the Phillies were connected to Bregman.
Searching for a trade partner that would have shipped Alec Bohm out of town, Philadelphia was seen as a potential landing spot for the two-time World Series champion if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wanted to make another splash.
But, as the winter wore on, those connections started to wane when it became clear the Phillies were only interested in moving Bohm for a high asking price, something that resulted in the 2024 All-Star remaining on the roster.
This deal is an interesting one for Bregman.
It was well-reported that he was standing firm regarding his desire to sign a long-term contract, something in the six or seven-year range that paid him around $200 million.
For whatever reason that never came, and despite having other offers on the table from the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers which represented a long-term commitment, he ultimately decided to take this deal from the Red Sox that pays him $40 million in 2025 with the ability to hit the open market again.
At that point, it seems even more unlikely Philadelphia would be a landing spot for Bregman.
With Bohm having another year of club control remaining after this season and star prospect Aidan Miller knocking on the door, allocating resources to upgrade the outfield seems like the path the Phillies would prefer to take.
So, after a drawn out free agency, Bregman has chosen his next team, which officially puts to bed any speculation that Philadelphia could make a late play for him.