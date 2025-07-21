Athletics Could Make Mason Miller Available, Phillies Seen As Top Landing Spot
The Philadelphia Phillies signed David Robertson on Sunday night in a move they hope will boost their bullpen for the remainder of the season and during the playoffs.
That addition couldn't have come at a better time, with the relief staff for the Phillies once again looking like the biggest weakness on a roster that has championship aspirations.
It's not clear what Robertson is going to look like when he takes the Major League mound for the first time since last September, but that risk is something Philadelphia needed to take before the trade deadline as the front office figures out exactly who to pursue before July 31.
The Phillies have been linked to tons of high-profile relievers this summer, but it's unclear exactly who is going to be made available.
Someone Philadelphia -- and pretty much every team -- would love to have is Mason Miller, the flamethrowing reliever of the Athletics who took the league by storm last season as a 25-year-old rookie to earn an All-Star nod.
Long seen as untouchable, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) had an interesting report that suggests the Athletics might be changing their tune on that stance.
"To this point, the A's messaging this season – we're not talking about him – is pretty much the same. But according to sources briefed on the team's plans, that stance is subject to change. The way the A's see it, only a few teams are bold enough to propose an offer for Miller worthy of consideration ... Which teams might tempt the A's? The Philadelphia Phillies ... probably would be No. 1 on the list," the insider wrote.
There is a lot to unpack there, but that is enough to get any Phillies fan excited.
After starting this season off strong, the Athletics have faltered back into their usual spot of being a cellar dweller in their own division.
What's different this year compared to the past is they don't have many tradeable assets on their roster, with so many of their players being young former top prospects they would prefer to build around.
Miller also fits into that category, but having a dominant closer does a team no good if they never have a lead where he's needed to come in and pitch.
There are still clear holes on the Athletics' roster, and dealing away Miller could get them closer to building a more complete team.
Landing him is not going to be easy, with Rosenthal stating the asking price "would figure to be exorbitant."
That makes sense considering he is one of the best young arms in the game, striking batters out at over a 40% clip these past two years while still being under club control for the next four seasons.
Rosenthal doesn't give an idea about what the Athletics might be looking for in a potential deal, but it's hard to imagine something gets done if Philadelphia doesn't include one of their three top prospects -- Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford -- and it might take two of them.
The Phillies have balked at including Painter in any trade conversations, especially because it looks like he's going to have a role at some point this summer for the remainder of the year despite his struggles at Triple-A.
Miller and Crawford are interesting, though, and Mick Abel could also be a possibility.
There have been whispers that Philadelphia will eventually call-up Crawford at some point to see what he can do, but Miller appears to be a ways away from debuting still.
To get someone like the Athletics' superstar closer, both could be moved in a package that features other top prospects.
The likelihood of the Phillies acquiring Miller is slim, but that's better than the "impossible" category this was under when the Athletics were not even considering moving their youngster.
Now they are reportedly at least thinking about it, Philadelphia has a chance to make a league-altering splash.
