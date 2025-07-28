Billy Wagner Latest Phillies Star Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Billy Wagner took his place among the greats of the game after he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Wagner was the first player to take to the stage to give their speech. He broke down several times during his speech and recognized family, friends and former teammates, including those he played with in Philly.
"When I walked through the Hall the first time, it was mind boggling to think of my name being there with the greats of the greats,” Wagner said to MLB.com. “It will definitely take some time to sink in. Even since they announced that I made it, I haven’t had a chance to sit back and go, ‘Holy cow.’ It’s been a whirlwind.”
Wagner was part of a class that included outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher C.C. Sabathia, all of which were elected by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Two additional players, Dick Allen and Dave Parker, were inducted after being elected to the Hall by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.
Allen played for the Phillies in two different stretches — 1963-69 and 1975-76.
Philadelphia acquired Wagner in a trade before the 2004 season, as the Phillies sent Ezequiel Astacio, Taylor Buchholz and Brandon Duckworth to Houston for Wagner.
At the time, the former first-round pick out of Ferrum College was one of MLB’s elite closers. In nine seasons with the Astros, he had 225 saves and went 26-29, earned three All-Star Game berths and the 1999 Rolaids Relief Man of the Year award. That season he had 39 saves, went 4-1 and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.
He spent just two seasons in Philadelphia, but he remained at an elite level. He went 8-3 with a 1.86 ERA in 120 games, with 59 saves. He struck out 146 and walked 26. In 2005 he finished with a Major League-best 70 appearances and 38 saves. He also earned an All-Star Game berth.
Philly failed to make the playoffs both seasons, but the Phillies won the title in 2008.
He signed with the New York Mets as a free agent and remained in New York from 2006-09. He was traded to Boston at the 2009 trade deadline and signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2010. That final season, at 38 years old, he was named an All-Star for the seventh and final time.
Among left-handed relievers, Wagner’s 422 career saves were second to John Franco (424). He is eighth on the all-time saves list.
His career 2.31 ERA is the lowest among retired left-handed pitchers with at least 500 innings pitched. His 14.95 single-season-strikeout-per-nine innings was the highest among relievers at the time of his retirement.
Wagner is the 41st Phillies player to be inducted, including Allen.
