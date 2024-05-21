Bryce Harper Goes Viral After Helping Local Kid with Prom Proposal
They always say, "if you don't ask, it's always a no."
That was apparently on the mind of Jake Portello, a local New Jersey high school student who went to Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's house, knocked on the door and asked him to be his wingman for a prom proposal.
According to Fox 29, Harper originally took a moment to think about while first asking for Jake's email to plan it out. As Jake was walking away, Harper agreed to the idea right then and there.
"I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like ‘can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like ‘why don’t we do this right now," Jake told The Phantastic Sports Show.
In a cute moment, Jake and Harper stood on the prom date's front porch and knocked on the door. As the young lady opened the door Harper asked if she would go to prom with Jake where she responded with an emphatic "yes!"
"I wasn't expecting this, I thought it'd be something cool among my friends and people in my town and stuff," Jake said. "I didn't even expect [Harper] to open the door in the first place."
Harper has endeared himself to the local community for doing things exactly like this. While his play on the field has earned him an MVP while with the Phillies, it is his off-field actions that create goodwill among the fans and their drive to keep him a Phillie for life.
He's a perfect fit for Philadelphia.