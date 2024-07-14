Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Reveals What Makes Them So Special
Trea Turner has played on some incredible teams during his MLB career, but none of them hold a candle to the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies.
In fact, the Phillies just played one of his old teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series this year and have arguably the most talented roster in baseball. However, that didn't stop Philadelphia from sweeping Los Angeles in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park this week.
The Phillies dominated from beginning to end, as the Dodgers didn't lead at any point in the series. Philadelphia already had the best record in baseball going into the series, and the sweep only widened the gap.
Turner led the charge against his old team, notching multiple hits and at least one RBI in every game of the series. He finished three-game set 7-for-12 with two home runs, six RBI and a stolen base, staying red-hot and showing why he's an All-Star for the third time.
After homering and stealing a base in Thursay's 5-1 victory, Turner told MLB Network's Jon Morosi what makes the chemistry of this year's team so special (after his teammates soaked him, of course).
"We have fun. I think everyone enjoys each other. We really root for each other. It's genuine," Turner said. "The pitchers and the hitters are close...I think the chemistry's been great, you can't fake it. We just like each other."
While that may sound simple and obvious, it's impressive that a star-studded team like the Phillies gets along so well. Stars tend to have big egos and can easily clash with each other, but that clearly isn't happening with Philadelphia.
Chemistry can't be quantified or measured, but that doesn't mean it's not real. The Phillies have played like a team all year, and it's paying off in the standings.