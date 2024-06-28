Bryce Harper Now Injured as Phillies’ Night Turns From Bad to Worse
The Philadelphia Phillies will be keeping an eye on their All-Star slugger Bryce Harper for the next few days.
After Thursday’s game with the Miami Marlins, Harper told reporters, including from the Philadelphia Inquirer, that he felt his lower hamstring before he reached the bag during a play.
Because of that, he’ll get imaging tomorrow. Harper said to reporters that he didn’t know how seriously to take the injury because he “hasn’t really felt anything like this before.”
This game in the same game where designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who was playing a rare game in left field, left the game with groin tightness after the eighth inning.
Harper learned on Thursday that he would start in the All-Star Game for the National League on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He was the leading vote-getter in the NL, which guaranteed him a spot in the starting lineup.
This injury could put his ability to play in the game in jeopardy.
Harper is slashing .303/.399/.582/.981 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 58 RBI in 76 games.
The first base star has not missed any games due to injury this season. He did miss three days in April after he was placed on the paternity list.
He has not suffered an injury since 2022 when he suffered a fractured left thumb and tore the UCL in his right elbow, which required Tommy John surgery after the Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022, which the Houston Astros won.
Six other Phillies are finalists to be All-Star Game starters, along with Schwarber, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.