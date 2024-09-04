Bryce Harper Shares Update After Exiting Phillies Win With an Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies had a quick turnaround following their incredible come-from-behind victory on Tuesday as they looked to close out the Toronto Blue Jays in this short, two-game series.
There weren't as many fireworks in this contest as the one a day ago, but the Phillies were still able to use the long ball to sweep this interleague matchup that has them starting to head in the right direction again after a prolonged stretch of struggles.
But, the storyline coming out of this one is the health of Bryce Harper.
By now, just about everyone knows the superstar is banged up after he revealed he's dealing with wrist and elbow injuries, and on Wednesday, he picked up another ding after he was hit by a pitch that caused Rob Thomson to pull the slugger out of the game.
Philadelphia's skipper termed the decision to yank him as "precautionary" and also added he thinks Harper could have stayed in if he really needed to.
However, this is another thing the Phillies did not need to happen to their star just a month away from the playoffs.
The good news is Harper said he's feeling "better" after receiving treatment on his elbow, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Still, it raises the question if it's time for Philadelphia to take another precautionary approach by sitting the injured slugger for a bit to give his body a chance to heal before the postseason gets underway.
Harper continues to say he's fine and that he can play through it, but it's clear he doesn't have the same pop in his bat as he did previously with only two home runs over his last 30 games.
This situation surrounding both of his elbow injuries and his banged up wrist will continue to be something that needs to be monitored coming down the final month of the year and into the playoffs.