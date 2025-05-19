Bryce Harper's Prediction About Mick Abel Could Come True After Historic Debut
There was plenty of excitement surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies game on Sunday since one of their star pitching prospects was set to make his Major League debut.
While that dissipated upon the news that Jose Alvarado had been suspended 80 games for a PED violation, the energy quickly gathered steam again when Mick Abel took the mound.
And when the 2020 first-round pick had struck out five batters through his first two innings, everyone in Citizens Bank Ballpark knew that something special was happening.
Abel's outing culminated in historic fashion when he tied the Phillies franchise record for most strikeouts in a Major League debut with nine.
That performance will surely send shockwaves throughout the organization, potentially causing the decision makers to reimagine what their young star's role could be on this team in 2025 and beyond.
However, before Abel even took the mound, Bryce Harper made a statement that seemed to be a passing one at the time. But after what just took place on Sunday, it seems like what the superstar predicted could actually come to fruition.
What Did Bryce Harper Say Before Mick Abel's Debut?
"Depth is huge, man. I think you see that in a lot of organizations. A lot of winning organizations, they got a lot of depth. And he could be a dude for us this year," he said to Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation before the game. "No matter if he's in our starting rotation or our bullpen late, he's got that kind of stuff. So I'm looking forward to seeing it and being able to let him get up here."
After what Abel showed, it's hard to think he won't have some sort of role later in the season.
Becoming a bullpen arm like Harper alluded to is something that many teams around the league do with their talented young pitchers when they are getting their first taste of Major League Baseball.
If that happens, it doesn't mean Abel won't be a starting pitcher during his career, but for a Philadelphia team that is in desperate need of high-end relievers, what the star prospect showed was enough to get anyone excited about what he can do going forward.
How the Phillies handle everything will be interesting to see.
By all accounts, this was just a spot start since Taijuan Walker is being inserted back into the rotation while Aaron Nola recovers from his ankle sprain that has him on the injured list.
Abel likely won't start again in 2025 unless there is a rash of injuries to the pitching staff, but don't rule out him being a major piece for Philadelphia as a reliever just like Harper predicted before Sunday's outing.