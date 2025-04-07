Can Phillies All-Star Pitcher Level Up Again This Season?
Many analysts thought that the Philadelphia Phillies had the best starting rotation in baseball entering the 2025 regular season.
Through the Phillies' first nine games of the season, nothing has happened to dissuade that opinion, and there might be even more people on the bandwagon at this point.
Zack Wheeler looks like an early contender for the NL Cy Young Award again after finishing second to Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale last year. Philadelphia's biggest offseason acquisition, Jesus Luzardo, looks as dominant as he did in 2022 and 2023, the best stretch of his career up to this point.
The pitcher he was brought in to replace, Taijuan Waker, was stellar in his first start of the season in place of the injured Ranger Suarez. He built off his strong spring, firing six shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies.
Aaron Nola has gotten roughed up a little bit through his first two starts with a 6.35 ERA, but he remains one of the most reliable No. 2 starters in the game.
However, the pitcher who some people were most excited to see coming into the campaign was Cristopher Sanchez.
He has improved his production across the board each season as a Major Leaguer, flourishing since the team made him a full-time starter in 2023.
Last year, he became an All-Star for the first time in his career, posting a 3.32 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 181.2 innings.
During spring training, the work he put in over the offseason was already shining through. An uptick in his velocity increased his strikeout potential, helping him mow down opponents in Grapefruit League games.
Through his first two starts of the 2025 season, he already has 16 strikeouts in 11 innings, building on his promising spring.
Expect the strikeouts to keep climbing, as Sanchez is exhibiting the next step in his development the team was hoping to see.
As shared by Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), the All-Star lefty is ascending to star status with the improvements to his stuff in 2025.
In 2024, his Stuff+ score was slightly above average at 106. In the early going of 2025, he has pushed that number to 119. The +12 increase is sixth best in the Big Leagues so far.
His ascension makes what was already a great starting rotation that much more dangerous. The increased velocity combined with his excellent control has him on an upward trajectory.