Could Philadelphia Phillies Be Mystery Team Roki Sasaki Met With?
The Philadelphia Phillies got some tough news earlier this offseason when it became apparent that they were not on the radar of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki.
After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto last winter despite offering him a very competitive deal, there was some optimism that Sasaki could be the first player they landed out of Japan since the organization is ramping up their footprint overseas and had previously scouted the phenom.
But, Dave Dombrowski said he didn't think the Phillies would get a meeting with him when they were seemingly passed over despite having a presentation ready.
Philadelphia moved on, trading for Jesus Luzardo to bolster their starting rotation which seemingly put the idea of landing Sasaki to bed.
However, MLB insider Jon Morosi had a very interesting social media post that stated there is a mystery team that met with the 23-year-old outside of the seven known clubs who are in the mix to sign him.
Those seven teams Morosi listed above were originally seen as the only organizations that would land the top remaining free agent. And while that could certainly still be the case, it's notable that at least one other team has gotten into the mix at this stage of the game.
Sasaki is expected to announce his decision as part of the next international signing period which begins on Jan. 15, but since his 45-day window would close on Jan. 23, anytime between those dates is when he has to pick his new team.
The question for Phillies fans becomes if they are the mystery team who got the meeting?
While I don't have any inside information to suggest that is the case, there is certainly a possibility that Philadelphia was able to finally get in front of the phenom.
First, the organization is desperate to make a splash overseas signing.
They are far behind in that aspect of international scouting, and after the front office made it a clear objective to improve in this area, doing whatever it takes to bring Sasaki to town would be a major statement.
Secondly, the Phillies are ready to win now.
Joel Wolfe, Sasaki's agent, has shared some things his client is looking for, and the ability to compete is high on the list. That is evident by the seven teams he has met with since the majority are contenders, and it stands to reason Philadelphia would be of interest to him in that regard.
But perhaps the most enticing thing is the development they can offer.
Sasaki wants whatever organization he chooses to help him turn into an elite player, and based on what the Phillies have done under pitching coach Caleb Cotham, it would be wise for him to at least take a look at what this franchise can present.
Zack Wheeler has completely turned his career around since coming to Philadelphia. Cristopher Sanchez cashed in after being a relatively unknown player. Top prospects like Orion Kerkering and Ranger Suarez have turned into key parts of this team through rapid development. And Aaron Nola has continued to be a workhorse and top starter in the game.
All of that should interest Sasaki.
Is it enough for the Phillies to have gotten a late meeting with the potential future star?
That's not known at this point.
But, Dombrowski has been known to make a splash when nobody expects it, and pulling off another shocking move by landing Sasaki would certainly fall into that category.