Could Philadelphia Phillies Start Their Struggling Youngster in Triple-A?
The Philadelphia Phillies will enter the 2025 campaign with question marks in their outfield unit once again.
It's been that way for the past couple years, anchored by Nick Castellanos in right field after Bryce Harper moved to first base following his Tommy John surgery.
With limited cash available to spend on a superstar outfielder this winter, the Phillies decided to take a chance on Max Kepler, a high-upside slugger who can provide the pop this group desperately needs while also giving them solid defense.
However, he can also strike out a ton and afflict Philadelphia with the same things that have plagued them during their early playoff eliminations.
The best thing that could happen for the team is if Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas take steps forward, something that is easier said than done when it comes to Marsh's struggles against left-handed pitchers and Rojas' issues at the plate overall.
Rob Thomson is confident in the duo, though.
He thinks Marsh can become a superstar if the 27-year-old puts everything together, and he's been impressed by Rojas this spring after his time in the Dominican Winter League to close out 2024.
But until both players consistently perform at the Major League level, there are going to be questions if they can be the outfielders of the future for the Phillies.
Development for Rojas has been discussed constantly.
Philadelphia called him up directly from Double-A in 2023 because their defense was so poor. And while the young center fielder fixed those issues, his offense skipped a crucial step when thrown right into the fire against the best pitchers in the world.
Dave Dombrowski stated he wanted Rojas to earn his spot on the roster last spring, and after a solid showing during camp, he made the Opening Day group. But after some struggles, they sent him down to Triple-A to work on some things before an injury resulted in that plan being short-lived.
Could the Phillies look to start Rojas in the minors this year?
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com doesn't think that notion is too farfetched.
"But if they are finally going to give Marsh a shot to play every day -- even against left-handers -- when does Rojas play? They probably don't want him to sit on the bench, so it's not a stretch to think he could open the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley," he wrote.
That would be interesting.
It's pretty clear Rojas still needs to develop at the plate, and at just 24 years old, giving him more work in the minors outside of the eight games of experience he has at Triple-A could do him good in the long run.
Philadelphia is in a much better position now when it comes to their defensive options than they were when they called up the youngster in the first place, having Kepler patrolling the outfield in an everyday role and Marsh expected to do the same. Edmundo Sosa is getting work in the grass as well this spring.
What the Phillies decide to do will be seen, but there's a chance they could shake up their roster at the start of the year with Rojas not making the Opening Day squad.