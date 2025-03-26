Could Phillies Really Have Best Rotation in MLB According to Top MLB Insider?
The Philadelphia Phillies have been on the cusp of greatness for many years, prompting experts to say that it would be shocking to not see a breakout performance in the 2025 campaign.
With all of this uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, could it be possible that the Phillies are about to debut one of the best pitching rotations in MLB?
Although many insiders have projected Philadelphia's rotation to perform in a manner in which it won't be considered in the top 10, one top MLB insider from The Athletic (subscription required) thinks that the Phillies are being underestimated.
The lack of faith could be attributed to last year's untimely elemination from the postseason, a turn of events that sent baseball fans into mass confusion regarding the capabilities of Philadelphia's stacked roster.
It has been said many times over that the Phillies are looking to restore every ounce of their confidence during the 2025 campaign, and their recruiting efforts in the offseason spoke to their determination.
Most of the doubt seems to be stemming from Philadelphia's bullpen rather than their starting rotation. During the spring season, the Phillies put up good numbers, bringing a great level of confidence for Philadelphia to headline the National League.
The Phillies' pen has some solid contenders. There is no question that if Philadelphia allows their starting pitchers to go deep into the games, their relief pitchers will reap the rewards. Especially with a bullpen surrounded by the talent of the starting lineup, the Phillies could have major franchise hopes that go farther than just 2025.
In this case, roster depth may be the key to a postseason berth, as well as longtime success for the veteran and young players, alike.
Besides the question of Jordan Romano's health, Philadelphia's pen has good health on their side, something that will pay off for the team as the season rolls on. Even José Alvarado's variability could pay off for the team in the bullpen.
With the starting lineup as strong as it is, the Phillies have all the tools they need to make a statement once the regular season begins.
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be the only team with a pitching lineup worthy to compete with Philadelphia.
Regardless of the speculation, there is no doubt that the Phillies are set up to be a force to be reckoned with throughout the league. A strong start will give Philadelphia the leg up that they deserve.