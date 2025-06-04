Could Phillies Trade Two Top-Five Prospects For Star AL East Outfielder?
The Philadelphia Phillies' dominant 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night was a good reset for the team and a reminder for fans how good the offense can be. Trea Turner led the way with two home runs on three hits, causing Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis to last just 1.2 innings. Alec Bohm had four hits of his own.
At 37-23, the Phillies are in a strong position to be buyers at the July 31 deadline. While there are a lot of likely popularly-discussed position players Philadelphia could aim for, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer released hypothetical trade packages for a new name in trade discussions. The Phillies found themselves on the list.
Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran is slashing .273/.318/.424 in 2025 with 17 doubles, six triples, and four home runs. According to Baseball Savant, Duran's sprint speed is in the 92nd percentile, making him one of the fastest players in the MLB.
The Red Sox are not having the year many expected at 29-34 - they've gone 2-8 in their last ten after losing 4-3 in extra innings to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. That has opened the door for some conversations that many Boston fans did not expect to be having, and Duran's name has been at the center.
In Rymer's mock trade, Philadelphia would receive Duran in exchange for pitcher Andrew Painter and catcher Eduardo Tait.
Painter is the No. 1 prospect in the Phillies' system, the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, and the No. 2 pitching prospect behind Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates on the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list. He has arguably the best four-seam fastball in all the minor leagues and impeccable control for his 6'7" stature.
The Red Sox have pitchers in their starting rotation that are either past their prime, like Walker Buehler, or on short-term deals, like Lucas Giolito. Boston would be getting a young, talented arm that could contribute at the major league level very soon.
Tait is the No. 4 prospect in Philadelphia's system, the No. 9 catcher prospect, and the No. 76 overall prospect. He is known for his strength, boasting both a 60-grade power tool and arm tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale. While his actual defensive skills still need developing, his strong arm should be valuable when trying to throw guys out at second and third at the major league level.
Boston traded away top catching prospect and former first round pick Kyle Teel in the Garrett Crochet trade, so they would be restocking on the club's future at the position.