Phillies Future Catcher One of Fastest Risers in Latest MLB Prospect Rankings
At some point, the Philadelphia Phillies must find a replacement for veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.
The Phillies may have that replacement in the system. But he may not be ready as quickly as they would like.
But he’ s making progress, that’s for sure.
Baseball America recently re-ranked its Top 100 prospects for the first time during the 2025 season. The Phillies continued to have four prospects listed, but their fastest-moving prospect was catcher Eduardo Tait.
How Fast did Eduardo Tait Rise up Prospect Rankings?
Tait was one of the biggest risers among prospects who were in the Top 100 in the preseason. He moved up 21 spots from No. 88 to No. 67.
Why? Baseball America touted him as a “slugger with big power.”
He’s showing it off at Class A Clearwater. Still just 19 years old, he’s at least a couple of year away from being a true contender for Realmuto’s job. In fact, MLB Pipeline projects him as a 2028 call-up.
The left-handed slugger is just 18 years old but in his first season of full-affiliate ball he has slashed .282/.327/.534 with six home runs and 21 RBI.
That’s been his thing wherever he’s played in the minors. Tait has batted .300 or better in each of his first two minor-league seasons, including a .302/.356/.486 slash with the Florida Complex League Phillies and Class-A Clearwater in 2024. He also hit 11 home runs and 73 RBI.
Philadelphia signed Tait for $90,000 out of Panama in early 2023 as part of its international signing class. He reached full-season minor league baseball before his 18th birthday.
But it is highly unlikely he’ll be ready for a Major League job next year. That’s poor timing as Realmuto can test free agency after this season. He’s making $23 million, and the open market is not likely to be as kind to the 34-year-old. His slash of .237/.313/.373 through 32 games this season would be his worst of any Major League campaign, if it stayed that way.
The Phillies could certainly re-sign Realmuto to a short-term deal and use him as a bridge to Tait. The only other Top 30 catcher in Philadelphia’s system is Caleb Ricketts, but he’s seen as a potential MLB backup.
Tait is seen as a potential star. He just needs the time to get there.
Baseball America updates its prospect rankings monthly during the season. To create the rankings the site relies on in-person scouting by its staff, along with conversations with MLB scouts, coaches, analysts and front office officials.