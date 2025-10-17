Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson's First Offseason Press Conference Takeaways
Thursday marked one week since the Philadelphia Phillies were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers. These past seven days have divided the Phillies fanbase with opinions stirring based on manager Rob Thomson's role and if he should be fired, what the team needs to do in the offseason to get back and go farther in the playoffs, and what free agents must return or be let go.
The Phillies community has plenty of questions and the only answer they've received as of right now is that Thomson will be coming back as skipper for the 2026 season. Nobody really spoke with the media since Orion Kerkering threw the ball away concluding the season until Thursday morning.
Here are the big takeaways from Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and Thomson's end of the year press conference:
Coaching Changes?
For those that wanted Thomson fired, Dombrowski began his conference stating that Thomson's contract will be extended after the 2026 season. It really was a no brainer that Thomson wouldn't be managing the Phillies for not only next season, but the season after according to Dombrowski.
"We believe in Rob and his staff," Dombrowski said. "They've helped establish a winning culture here."
A lot of fingers were pointed at Philadelphia’s batting coach Kevin Long as well for him to be canned. It’s a fair argument as his offense went ice cold in their last two playoff series and batted .108 in their latest elimination game. Despite the Phillies dropping eight of their last 10 postseason contests batting .163 with 82 strikeouts and scoring 15 runs in those eight losses, Long and the rest of the coaching staff will stay intact.
Dombrowski reminded everyone that the Phillies won 96 games in the regular season and that offense wasn't necessarily the problem. He gave credit to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff in the National League Division Series tipping his cap to Blake Snell and believed if the Phillies hadn’t faced Los Angeles, they would still be playing baseball.
"Believe me it's frustrating, you get there and year in and year out you get beat," Dombrowski said. "That was really good pitching, and I can't put that on Kevin and the staff...he's an exceptionally good hitting coach. I think we have a good hitting program."
The only true move to the bench was naming Mike Calitri as a major league field coordinator for the Phillies, a new role with the club.
"Essentially Mike is going to be doing exactly what he was doing last year," Thomson said. "What we're really doing is adding a guy, another set of eyes, maybe a different perspective on our club, new ideas, but I'm still going to be utilizing everybody on the bench including Mike for information."
Free Agents + Club Options Dilemma
The Phillies have decisions to be made on who to resign. Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Ranger Suarez, and Harrison Bader are amongst Philadelphia's list of free agents or have a club option.
Dombrowski addressed that he's aware that he can't bring back every player but noted Realmuto and Bader were two guys he'd like to return.
Bringing back Realmuto is a must since Philadelphia is without a legitimate catching prospect. Neither Rafael Marchán nor Garrett Stubbs are a No. 1 catcher aiding to the necessity of having Realmuto behind the plate again. Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, still put together a solid season offensively ending his 2025 year with 12 home runs and 52 RBIS.
“I can’t put a dollar sign on him. It’s hard to do it,” Thomson said. “This guy to me is the most prepared guy I’ve ever been around as a catcher. He’ll spend hours watching video, making up his own gameplan then match it with Caleb [Cotham], talk to pitchers…I can’t put a number on it but it’s significant. I mean he’s that good.”
Bader has a $10 million club option. The 31-year-old centerfielder had himself a fantastic season after being traded to the Phillies displaying a .307 average in 53 games. Thomson noted he wants a right-handed outfielder and based on what he has provided in his short time in Philadelphia, Bader could be that guy.
In terms of Schwarber, Dombrowski viewed it as a priority to bring him back but mentioned it's free agency and you never know what can happen. Dombrowski spoke about Schwarber understanding the importance and the value he brings to the Phillies.
Jose Alvarado has a $9 million club option and Dombrowski isn't ready to make a decision on the flamethrower reliever. The Phillies have five days after the World Series to decide if they want Alvarado back, but Dombrowski hinted he'll be surprised if he didn't return.
“I love him. I love his energy. I love his stuff," Thomson said on Alvarado. "I think wherever he’s at, he’s going to have a really good year next year.”
Unlike Alvarado, it appears David Robertson won’t get a fourth stint with the Phillies. Dombrowski said that Robertson won’t start the season with the Phillies even if he resigned as he doesn’t want to pitch in the first half of the season. Despite Max Kepler’s intentions on staying in Philadelphia, Dombrowski said Kepler most likely won't be back either.
Can the Phillies' Prospects Start in the MLB in 2026?
After batting .334 with an .863 OPS in Triple-A, Justin Crawford seems to be favored by Dombrowski to crack the opening day roster. Dombrowski wants Crawford to go to camp and continue what he's been doing for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Andrew Painter will once again be one of the arms vying for a starting spot in the rotation. Painter has a better opportunity this time around as Zack Wheeler won’t be able to pitch on the mound until June-ish and it's unknown if Suarez will return. For Painter, Dombrowski talked about how impressive it was for him to pitch every fifth day coming off of Tommy John Surgery. Painter's fastball was in the upper 90s, and his breaking balls were effective. Dombrowski does want Painter to work on his command. Painter had a 3.9 BB/9 and 1.492 WHIP in 26 games in the minor leagues last season. His 2026 big-league spot must be earned and not handed to him.
Aidan Miller was also mentioned as a prospect on the cusp. In the case of Miller, when he comes up, he'll be an everyday player. Until then, the Phillies infield is set. Alec Bohm and Trea Turner make up the left side of the infield essentially blocking any true chance for Miller.
Did Nick Castellanos Play His Last Game as a Phillie?
With one year left on a five-year deal worth $100 million, Castellanos may not fulfill that final season in Philadelphia. Between being benched on multiple occasions and Castellanos himself saying he doesn't really talk to Thomson, 2025 might have been the outfielder's farewell in the red and white pinstripes.
When asked about Castellanos' future with the Phillies, Dombrowski didn't want to speak on it at first.
“Well, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I mean, I’m not going to get into specific players that are on our roster under contract, but the things that you talked about are accurate. But we’ll see what happens.”
Dombrowski then backtracked his original comment moments later by saying it wasn't his first time dealing with players like Castellanos. He wasn't thrilled the information got out so publicly and would rather have dealt with the situation behind closed doors.
Thomson was asked a similar question about him and Castellanos' relationship during his end of the season press conference.
"My perspective, it's good," Thomson said. "I mean, I never hold any grudges, or if I have a problem with a player or another coach, it doesn't linger. I'm always a guy that's gonna turn the page on that type of thing."
Make what you want out of the Castellanos saga, but it seems like the writings on the wall and the 33-year-old won't be a Phillie next year. Philadelphia will either have to release Castellanos or work out a trade, a bit of a challenge, unless the Phillies retain a chunk of his $20 million contract.