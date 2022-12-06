Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer

The Philadelphia Phillies clearly strengthened their roster with an 11-year, $300 million agreement to land Trea Turner.

While the move was eye-popping, the passionate Phillies fan base is always looking for more.

Especially starting pitching.

At the Winter Meetings, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said that the franchise is unlikely to sign free agents who rejected qualifying offers.

“I don’t think that we would have much of an appetite for that,” Dombrowski said.

Key starting pitchers who would fall into that category include Carlos Rodon, Chris Bassitt and Nathan Eovaldi.

According to MLB.com, Turner rejected his qualifying offer from the Dodgers, which means the Phillies will forfeit their second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2023 MLB Draft, plus $1 million from the team's international bonus pool.

If the Phillies sign two players who reject qualifying offers, they also will forfeit their third- and sixth-highest remaining picks, according to MLB.com.

The Houston Astros had more quality starters than the Phillies, likely the biggest difference in winning the World Series.

Dombrowski is well aware of this fact.

“I really philosophically believe that you win with star players,” Dombrowski said. “Now, you can’t win with star players alone, but you can build around star players. I’ve really always had that belief. As I’ve observed, it’s been successful for the clubs that win.”

While it seems far-fetched, don’t be shocked if the Phillies ultimately wind up signing one of the above-mentioned pitchers — though top free agent starter Jameson Taillon doesn't carry the QO label. Managing partner John Middleton came so close to hoisting a trophy.

Even with the potential roadblocks, the Phillies are so close to being on top.

Stay tuned.

