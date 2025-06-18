'Deadline Won't Be a Boring Time' for Phillies Team Looking To Be Aggressive
The Philadelphia Phillies had an ugly swoon from the end of May through the start of June when they lost 10 out of 12 games, dropping their record to 38-29 and losing first place in the National League East to the New York Mets.
But they have been able to regain their footing since then, reeling off a five-game winning streak before being defeated on June 17 by the Miami Marlins.
With a record of 43-30 entering play on Wednesday, it is clear the Phillies will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
“What's for sure is this: Between the club's closing championship window and Dave Dombrowski's love of action, the deadline won't be a boring time in Philly,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Just as Philadelphia is competing with the Mets in the NL East, they are going to face off in an arms race ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Both teams are in the market for a high-leverage arm to add to the bullpen.
It is a more pressing need for the Phillies, who have a bullpen ERA of 4.56 on the season that is 24th in baseball.
They have felt the losses of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who departed in free agency, signing deals with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, respectively.
Their replacements, Jordan Romano, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross, have not replicated their success, turning what was a strength in 2024 into a weakness in 2025.
The loss of closer Jose Alvardo, who was suspended 80 games for a positive PED test, was another massive blow.
A relief pitcher is atop Philadelphia’s to-do list, but it is far from the only need they have.
In their lineup, the Phillies haven’t gotten the production they had hoped for from their outfield, with the center field position trending toward being the least productive group in franchise history.
Could it be time to give a shot to top prospect Justin Crawford, who plays stellar defense in center field and could provide a spark to the lineup with his speed and athleticism?
If they don’t find what they are looking for on the trade market, that could be a route to explore.
Second baseman Bryson Stott is also struggling for the second consecutive campaign despite being healthy in 2025 compared to 2024.
If the opportunity arises to add another infielder to the mix, they would have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger on a deal.
As currently constructed, Philadelphia is a very good team, but they have more needs to address than the other contenders in the league ahead of the deadline.
If they can upgrade the bullpen, they will close that gap and have the talent to chase down the Mets for the division lead.
