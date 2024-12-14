Devin Williams Would Have Been Perfect Acquistion for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been fairly quiet so far this offseason, but this is a team that could shake things up in the blink of an eye.
After being eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, the Phillies have seemed intent on making some significant roster changes this winter.
Players like Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, and Ranger Suarez have all been mentioned in trade rumors, and moving any one of them would be a significant change, however, while Philadelphia might be looking to adjust things, that by no means indicates they still aren't trying to win now.
While the team will be trying to upgrade a lineup that let them down in the playoffs, they also need to address their needs in the bullpen.
Currently, both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are free agents, and as two of the best relievers on the team last year, that is something the team needs to address.
One spot the Phillies would certainly like to try and improve is at closer.
Having a star at the backend of the bullpen makes things much easier for the team, and that has been an area where they have been lacking.
Unfortunately, they saw one appealing option go off the board.
The New York Yankees reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire Devin Williams. The Brewers received cash considerations, Nestor Cortes, and Caleb Durbin in return.
This looks like a great deal for the Yankees, as they were able to improve their bullpen in their continued pivot after losing Juan Soto to the Mets.
Williams would have been an excellent player for Philadelphia to have acquired, as he can be one of the best closers in the game when he is healthy.
In 2023, the right-hander totaled an 8-3 record, 36 saves, and a 1.53 ERA.
For the last three seasons, he has had an ERA under 2.00.
The right-hander has been to multiple All-Star games, and has proven himself in the league.
The price to acquire him also wasn’t too high, and even though he will be a free agent at the end of the season, he is going to be an excellent addition for a team that is looking to be a contender this year.
For the Phillies, there aren’t a ton of elite options in terms of closers left on the trade market or in free agency, so with limited moves they've made thus far, Philadelphia will have to start to getting aggressive soon.