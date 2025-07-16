Phillies' First-Round Pick Provides Franchise With Immense Value Right Away
As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for the second half of the season after the All-Star break, some work needs to be done.
Despite being in first place of the National League East, their margin is very slim over the New York Mets and the franchise has some clear needs.
Over the winter, the Phillies sought to address some of the issues that plagued them in the playoffs. However, the additions of Max Kepler and Jordan Romano to help the outfield and bullpen voids haven’t worked out.
Now, Philadelphia finds themselves once again needing to be very aggressive at the trade deadline in order to improve these areas and really become a true contender.
Making the upgrades needed, especially at the closer spot, won’t be cheap for the Phillies. Fortunately, they have done a strong job drafting and developing some of their minor league talent, and the time might be coming to flip some of those players with an opportunity to win.
Before the All-Star Game, the front office of Philadelphia was focused on the MLB draft to select their next wave of talent.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the best value pick in the 2025 MLB draft for the Phillies being their first-round pick Gage Wood.
“I know there's reliever risk with this pick and some non-surgical shoulder issues in Wood's past, but he could be an impact big league arm as soon as September, and he shouldn't have been on the board at No. 26.”
It was very surprising to see Wood still on the board this late in the draft, but it could greatly benefit Philadelphia. The talented right-hander had his breakout performance in the College World Series with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Wood tossed a no-hitter on the massive stage, showcasing the type of potential that he has.
While there is a ton of potential for him on the mound, he has had some arm issues and doesn’t have the biggest sample size as a starting pitcher. With experience pitching out of the bullpen, the right-hander might be an option for the Phillies to use in relief to help support a unit that needs help.
Philadelphia should still go after talent in the bullpen, especially a closer. But Wood might be able to provide some assistance for that group as well.
