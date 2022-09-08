First Lady to Visit Citizens Bank Park Friday

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be hosting an exciting guest on Friday, Sept. 9.

First Lady Jill Biden will be in attendance to watch the Phillies square off against the Washington Nationals, and will take part in the team's Childhood Cancer Awareness Night according to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Biden family, whom are Delaware natives, have always been public about their love for Philadelphia sports teams, specifically the Phillies. Both the First Lady and President Biden had cutouts in the stands of Citizens Bank Park during the 2020 season, and have frequently been spotted during the team's most recent October appearances. The First Lady was in attendance for the Phillies World Series win in 2008, alongside her granddaughter.

It would appear that the First Lady is the more avid Phillies fan of the Presidential pair, or at least the most vocal. She was raised in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and when the Dodgers celebrated their 2020 World Series win at the White House, the President made it very clear that his wife held the key to his fandom:

It's not every day that the Phillies have presidential prowess in their midst, perhaps the First Lady's presence will give them a bit of a boost as they trend further towards ending their decade-plus postseason drought.

Who knows, if the Phillies can manage a Red October, the First Lady may have to join the Phillie faithful at Citizens Bank Park once again, just as she did those many years ago.

