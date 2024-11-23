First Philadelphia Phillies Lineup Projection Sees Team Standing Firm with Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have seen their postseason runs come to an end at an increasingly shorter rate each year.
After making it to the World Series in 2022, they only reached the National League Championship Series in 2023 and just the National League Division Series in 2024.
The club has to make moves this winter to improve the depth of their roster and the approach of their lineup at the plate, but will they?
The Phillies have made it known they are willing to move off of third baseman Alec Bohm, but nothing substantial has come of that yet, and he still remains with the club.
Big moves are needed in Philadelphia, but to this point in the offseason, none have been made.
In fact, in Joel Reuter's first 2025 Opening Day lineup projections for all 30 teams for Bleacher Report, he does not have the club making any move, including holding onto Bohm.
Here is how Reuter's lineup projection for the Phillies looks:
DH Kyle Schwarber
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
3B Alec Bohm
RF Nick Castellanos
2B Bryson Stott
C J.T. Realmuto
CF Brandon Marsh
LF Austin Hays (Reuter wrote his article before the club non-tendered Hays)
"The Phillies are listening to trade offers for third baseman Alec Bohm, but that doesn't mean they are simply going to give away a player who posted a 117 OPS+ with 61 extra-base hits and 3.0 WAR while still carrying two remaining years of club control," he writes. "It's still far more likely he is penciled into the 2025 Opening Day lineup."
I would argue the exact opposite, as not only was 2024 the best year Bohm has had since his debut campaign in 2020, so they would be selling high, and his temper and emotional outbursts have seen the club grow tired of his antics.
Moving the third baseman would open the position for a bigger name to step in along the lines of Alex Bregman through free agency or Nolan Arenado through a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Philadelphia is known of late to be high on bringing in big-name stars, and if they do not land Juan Soto, the biggest name on the market this winter, Bohm will be all but guaranteed to be on the move with a superstar coming in to take his place.
The Phillies need to do something this winter to shake up the status quo, otherwise, their next postseason run may come to an end in the Wild Card round.