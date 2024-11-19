Phillies Star Alec Bohm Drawing Trade Interest From Kansas City Royals
The Philadelphia Phillies are actively trying to make upgrades to a lineup that has ultimately fallen short when it counted most the last three years.
Coming off the team's best regular season since 2011, the hope was that another deep playoff run was in the cards, but instead the team was dominated in four games by the division rival New York Mets in the NLDS.
Dave Dombrowski has expressed since the end of the year that moves will likely have to be made in order to assemble a lineup that can get the job done in October.
Headlines were made last week when reports emerged that one of the players who could be a casualty of the pursuit of a more well balanced team is All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.
It appears that at least one suitor has emerged according to a report from Anne Rogers of MLB.com who says that, while no deal is imminent, Bohm is one of a few different players being checked in on by the Kansas City Royals.
Before his rough performance once the playoffs came around, he was in the midst of the best season of his five-year Phillies career.
In the regular season, the slugger matched a career-best (excluding 2020) batting average of .280 along with an OPS of .779, an on-base percentage of .332, and a slugging percentage of .448 - all career highs in a full year.
However, when the season came to an end, eyebrow-raising rumors surfaced that Bohm's attitude and effort are an issue at times, and this was part of the reason why he was benched.
For Philadelphia, a team that is trying to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a World Series - something that requires all hands on-deck and everybody pulling in the same direction - a player presenting a clubhouse with these kinds of problems is flat-out unacceptable.
For the Royals, Bohm is an offensive upgrade to Maikel Garcia, while potentially allowing him to move into a utility role to maximize defensive impact.
Perhaps a fresh start will re-engage the talented third baseman as he tries to replicate the same level of production he was clearly building towards in 2024 before he got injured late in the year.
Add Kansas City onto the potential list of teams the Phillies could try to make a deal with in exchange for Bohm.