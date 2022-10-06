New FOCO Phillies "Welcome to Red October" Phanatic Bobble Released

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a an MLB postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. To commemorate "Red October" FOCO USA has just announced their newest bobblehead you can add to your collection.

The new "Welcome to Red October" bobble features the famous Philly Fanatic, but the final design is currently blacked out so FOCO can stay in the moment!

Standing at eight inches tall, this bobblehead is just like every other bobble created by FOCO as it is handcrafted!

This collectible will be numbered out of 422 units making it highly collectible.

At just $80 for each bobblehead, this is one that you will want to add to your collection to help commemorate the Phillies making the postseason for the first time in over a decade!

Plus, who doesn't love a good Philly Phanatic bobble?

