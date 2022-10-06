New FOCO Phillies "Welcome to Red October" Phanatic Bobble Released

New FOCO Philadelphia Phillies "Welcome to Red October" Phanatic Bobble Released
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a an MLB postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. To commemorate "Red October" FOCO USA has just announced their newest bobblehead you can add to your collection.
You can purchase it exclusively here using this link!
The new "Welcome to Red October" bobble features the famous Philly Fanatic, but the final design is currently blacked out so FOCO can stay in the moment!
Standing at eight inches tall, this bobblehead is just like every other bobble created by FOCO as it is handcrafted!
This collectible will be numbered out of 422 units making it highly collectible.
At just $80 for each bobblehead, this is one that you will want to add to your collection to help commemorate the Phillies making the postseason for the first time in over a decade!
Plus, who doesn't love a good Philly Phanatic bobble?
You can purchase this Phillies postseason bobblehead here!
Do not miss out!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!