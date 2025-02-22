Former MLB Exec Doesn't Believe Philadelphia Phillies Will Push for Star Free Agent
For the last two offseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have been suspiciously quiet when it comes to spending in free agency.
Part of that certainly has to do with how strong their roster is, since there aren’t any glaring holes. It is a deep, well-rounded group both in the lineup and on the mound.
Also, while ownership has had no qualms about spending money on free agents in the past, every team has a limit to their spending. With their payroll constantly on the rise, there was eventually going to come a time when things would be scaled back.
That is what has occurred the last two offseason, but could certainly change following the 2025 campaign.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are both free agents after the season. Nick Castellanos is a free agent after 2026.
That is a lot of money coming off the books that the front office will assuredly look to reinvest in the team, especially with some stud prospects moving rapidly through the minor league system.
Pitcher Andrew Painter, shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford are all top 100 prospects expected to reach the Major Leagues as early as this summer or within the next year or two.
Given the affordability of their contracts under team control for years, there will be a window, combined with the veterans hitting free agency, to spend again.
One of the names everyone will be keeping an eye on in the upcoming free agent class is corner infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
After Juan Soto dominated headlines this past winter, it will be the Toronto Blue Jays star doing the same next offseason.
Like the New York Mets superstar, Guerrero is hitting free agency at a young age, as he will be only 27 when Opening Day rolls around in 2026. When taking into consideration his track record and future projections, he is going to command a contract that will be amongst the largest in baseball history.
Every team in baseball would benefit from adding a player of his caliber to the lineup, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) doesn’t believe the Phillies will be in the running for him.
That ended up being the case with Soto, but their absence from the Guerrero sweepstakes, in Bowden’s opinion, will be because of Bryce Harper’s presence at first base.
While Philadelphia is certainly committed to Harper in the long term, that shouldn’t prevent them from pursuing him.
He has experience playing third base and if the Phillies do ever end up moving Alec Bohm, which was rumored this past offseason, Guerrero could take over there for the time being.
It will also be worth keeping an eye on what the team does with Schwarber.
If they opt not to bring him back, Harper could see some time as the designated hitter, opening up some first base reps for Guerrero.
If anything, Harper’s presence should have the Phillies pushing for superstar additions so they can maximize his time as an All-Star caliber player and worry about the alignment after.