Former MLB Exec Proposes Massive Phillies Trade That Sends Star Pitcher to Orioles
The Philadelphia Phillies have recently returned to winning form after a concerning start to June that saw them win one of their first seven games this month.
It comes on the heels of a strong month of May that had them as top contenders in the National League and clear buyers at the MLB trade deadline.
Expectations are still high, but it's evident that they need to make changes to win meaningful games in October.
The Phillies have two clear holes to fill to contend: closer and center field.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) proposed a fascinating swap with the Baltimore Orioles that would send Philadelphia closer Felix Bautista and center fielder Cedric Mullins.
It would require parting with a young future ace, but the return for Philadelphia is impossible to pass up.
Entering play on June 17, their bullpen ranks No. 23 in baseball with a 4.46 ERA.
The winter acquisition of former All-Star Jordan Romano hasn’t paid off, as he’s carrying a 6.84 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched with 21 runs allowed.
Bautista would be a game changer as one of the top closers in the league. He’s posted a 3.04 ERA and 126 OPS+ in 23.2 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts to 17 walks and eight runs allowed.
He’s also under team control through 2027.
Mullins would slot into another pain point for the Phillies.
Philadelphia’s center fielders are slashing .238/.304/.327 with a .631 OPS, two home runs, and 25 RBI.
That similarly plagued the team in the postseason last year, and the team can’t go down two seasons in a row with the exact same problems.
Mullins enters play on June 17 slashing .233/.319/.450 with a .769 OPS and 120 OPS+, 11 home runs, 34 RBI, and eight stolen bases, which outplays the Phillies at the position entirely.
In exchange, the Phillies would have to part with young star pitcher Mick Abel, who was their No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.
The 23-year-old has been stellar in his 2025 campaign, both in the Majors and minors. He posted a 2.21 ERA with a 6-2 record in 10 starts at Triple-A.
He also has posted a 2.21 ERA in four starts for Philadelphia with 17 strikeouts to only four walks.
It’s tough to send away a future ace who has excelled in the Major Leagues, but are Bautista and Mullins the missing pieces for a World Series run?
Should the Phillies think that’s the case, they should be open to that exchange in order to improve untenable areas on the roster.
