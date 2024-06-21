Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher DFA'd by Athletics
With the trade deadline roughly a month away, the Philadelphia Phillies will almost certainly be buyers as they look to fortify a roster that gives them the best chance of winning the World Series.
Right now, it's unknown who is going to be the selling teams as the Wild Card race in both leagues are extremely tight.
That could change before July 30, but there aren't a whole of clubs who will be interested in trading away some of their impact players if they are only a couple games out of the playoff picture.
One team who will certainly look to trade away pieces is the Oakland Athletics.
As they look to overhaul their roster, it was reported by Darragh McDonalda of MLB Trade Rumors that they have designated pitcher Vinny Nittoli for assignment after recalling fellow right-hander Osvaldo Bido from their Triple-A affiliate.
Nittoli pitched in two games for the Phillies during the 2022 season, throwing two scoreless innings with a strikeout, after being acquired on August 30. He appeared in five games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and logged a 7.94 ERA.
After the year, he was released on January 9, 2023 where he was signed by the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the New York Mets.
Nittoli doesn't have a lot of Major League experience, only appearing in 13 games, but he has posted a 3.07 ERA across 14.2 innings.
It's unlikely that Philadelphia would look to bring him back if he does clear waivers as their bullpen has been a solid unit and they're going to target established arms for their postseason stretch if they decide to be aggressive in that area.