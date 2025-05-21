Former Phillies Fan Favorite Jean Segura Has Announced His Retirement
During this championship window for the Philadelphia Phillies, there have been some players from the previous regime who were phased out.
That largely happens when a new executive staff is brought in and the rebuilding phase ends, but someone who was part of the magical run to the World Series in 2022 was Jean Segura.
Acquired ahead of the 2019 trade deadline from the Seattle Mariners as part of the return package for the selling Phillies, Segura became a fan favorite during his time with the team.
While he never quite reached the heights he had when selected to the All-Star Game with the Milwaukee Brewers and Mariners, or when he finished 13th in NL MVP voting with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he did accrue the highest bWAR (8.9) of his career during his four years in Philadelphia.
Now, after playing 12 seasons of Major League Baseball, Segura has decided to hang up the cleats.
Fans will always fondly remember the incredible NLDS performance he had against the Atlanta Braves in 2022 when he went 6-for-13 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base, playing a major part in that upset that vaulted them to the Fall Classic.
Unfortunately, after the World Series loss was when his time with the Phillies ended.
Philadelphia turned down his $17 million club option and decided to hand Trea Turner a megadeal.
Segura eventually signed with the Miami Marlins where he slashed .219/.277/.279 with an OPS+ of 49 across 85 games that signaled his best days were behind him. And when he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the deadline, he was immediately released.
That was the last time he played in The Show, as the minor league contract he signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 9, 2024 didn't amount to anything and he later was released at the start of September.
While Segura won't ever be looked back upon as a Phillies legend, he did have some great moments with Philadelphia and his tenure will be viewed in a positive light by many.