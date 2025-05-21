Red-Hot Phillies Offense Does Something Not Seen in 18 Years
The Philadelphia Phillies are red-hot right now.
With their win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, they have secured themselves at least a split of this series. They now have won six of their last seven sets and can make that seven of their last eight with a victory in one of their two remaining games against the Rockies.
It's been an impressive stretch for the Phillies after they were swept by the New York Mets at Citi Field from May 21-23.
In fact, Philadelphia has a record of 17-6 since that point, performing in dominant fashion that now has them sitting atop the NL East standings by 1.5 games with the best record in the National League.
The Phillies have put together complete efforts on both sides of the ball, combining elite starting pitching and improved bullpen play with a lineup that is punishing opposing staffs.
And what they did in their first two games against Colorado was something not seen in a long time.
Phillies Offense Does Something Not Seen in 18 Years
For the second consecutive contest, Philadelphia put together a total of 17 hits, something that hasn't been done by a Phillies team since the 2007 season, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
While some might downplay the accomplishment because it came versus a historically bad Rockies team, it's still impressive to rack up that many hits in back-to-back games at the Major League level.
It's still early in the 2025 campaign, but this is the most complete this group has been on offense since their championship window began in 2022.
Philadelphia is inside the top 10 when it comes to scoring runs, but they are no longer the boom or bust team that has been eliminated in the playoffs the past two years because they went ice-cold when it came to hitting the long ball.
The Phillies are lighting up the scoreboard while ranking just middle of the pack when it comes to homers.
At some point, the power will come back for this team, and when that's the case, this lineup is going to be even scarier since they have now become a group that has figured out how to produce runs without hitting the ball over the fence.