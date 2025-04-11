Former Phillies Oft-Injured Free-Agent Pitcher Reportedly Throwing for Teams
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is trying to get back into Major League Baseball as he still remains a free agent two weeks into the season.
According to a Thursday report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, right-hander Spencer Turnbull is actively throwing for teams as he searches for a job following spending the 2024 season with the Phillies.
Philadelphia signed him late in the 2024 free-agent cycle to a one-year deal worth $2 million. While he performed well, he dealt with issues that he has had throughout his career and was not able to stay on the field for long.
Over the first 17 appearances of his Phillies career, Turnbull pitched to a 2.65 ERA and a WHIP of 1.049 with the highest strikeout rate of his career, fanning 58 hitters in 54.1 innings.
Unfortunately, while the numbers were strong, they were also short-lived. As has been the case so many times throughout his career, Turnbull was placed on the injured list in late June and did not make his return after being transferred to the 60-day injured list in August.
For the most part when he's been on the field Turnbull has been a productive starting pitcher since making his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2018.
He has played just two full seasons in his career, however, with one of them coming during the shortened 2020 campaign.
A laundry list of injuries during his time with the Tigers from 2018 to 2023 -- including missing the entire 2022 season -- limited him to just 60 starts over the course of his career in Detroit.
Turnbull has likely shown enough when he's been on the field -- especially this last season with Philadelphia -- to be able to at least land a minor-league contract.
But after landing just $2 million upon hitting free agency last year and getting injured once again, the market for the 32-year-old may not be nearly as lucrative as he is seeking.
It would be hard for a team to guarantee Major League money to someone who has made a habit of missing time like Turnbull has throughout his career, though if he performs strongly during these reported workouts, there is no question he will have an opportunity.
The Phillies being interested in a reunion feels unlikely unless he was willing to make a full move to the bullpen, though Heyman did not mention specific teams who were present for the workouts.
Regardless, if Turnbull does indeed find his way back in the Major Leagues, fans in Philadelphia will likely have a close eye on what he's able to do.