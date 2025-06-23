Former Phillies Outfielder Gets Called Up by New York Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies are enjoying a nice day off after defeating the New York Mets in a highly-anticipated and important weekend series.
Winning two out of three in dominant fashion could return some confidence to the clubhouse and fanbase that they can defeat their bitter rivals after the Phillies were eliminated in the NLDS last year and swept earlier this season.
Philadelphia has to keep this momentum going, because things don't get easier to close out the month of June with road sets against the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves set to begin Tuesday.
More News: Phillies Break Incredible Mets, Francisco Lindor Streak on Sunday Night Baseball
But for at least one day, the Phillies can kick back and relax, unlike the Mets.
Coming off their disappointing showing this past weekend, New York welcomes in the Braves for a four-game series in another divisional matchup.
And it seems like the Mets are turning to a former Philadelphia outfielder to get some momentum back on their side.
More News: Phillies Pitching Duo Feature Most Optimized Arsenals in Baseball
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Travis Jankowski has been called up to the big league roster in a move that also sees New York option former top prospect Luisangel Acuna.
Jankowski spent the 2021 season with the Phillies, getting into 76 games where he slashed .252/.364/.351 with a homer and 10 RBI across 157 plate appearances.
More News: White Sox Sweetening Deal for Long-Rumored Phillies Trade Target
After that campaign, he elected to become a free agent, signing with the Mets for the first time.
Now, three years later, he's being called back up by New York with the hope that he can provide some sort of spark for a team that is going through an ice-cold stretch that has cost them their once-comfortable lead in the NL East.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.