Phillies Break Incredible Mets, Francisco Lindor Streak on Sunday Night Baseball
The stakes were high at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night for the Philadelphia Phillies.
After taking the first game of this weekend series in dominant fashion, the Phillies were destroyed in the second one when the New York Mets busted out of their slump in a major way, hitting seven solo home runs in a performance that was headlined by their stars.
While Juan Soto might have gotten the most attention for the game he had, Francisco Lindor started the charge in the top of the third inning when he hit a homer 406 feet to center field.
For those that have been following the history of what happens to the Mets when their superstar shortstop hits a home run, they could have turned off the television or left the contest on Saturday early as soon as that happened.
New York had won the previous 27 games when Lindor had homered, a streak that was extended to 28 during the victory in Game 2 of the weekend series between the two rivals.
But that streak no longer stands after Philadelphia won the finale on Sunday Night Baseball.
Getting out to a comfortable lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot that was followed up by an RBI single from Otto Kemp before Edmundo Sosa hit a three-run homer that blew the contest wide open, the Phillies tacked on two more in the bottom of the seventh to enter the final two innings with a comfortable 7-0 lead.
That's when Lindor hit his 16th home run of the season.
Only this time, it didn't have the same impact for the Mets like his previous long balls have had in the past.
New York lost the game and the series, and Philadelphia was the team that snapped the incredible streak Lindor and their archrivals were on, keeping him one shy of the Major League record held by Carl Furillo of the Brooklyn Dodgers when his team won 29 consecutive games when he hit a home run from 1951-53.
While the Phillies still have a long way to go when it comes to winning their second NL East title in a row and getting revenge on the Mets for eliminating them in the playoffs last year, winning this series and stopping history from being made was a nice moment for everyone in the clubhouse.
