Former Phillies Standout Prospect Given First Chance In Majors Since 2022 By Angels
A redemption story always feels good and a former top Philadelphia Phillies standout is getting his shot at one.
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Wednesday that they would be selecting the contract of infielder Scott Kingery to fill the slot of Tim Anderson, who was just DFA'd.
Kingery is a former Phillies second round draft pick that last played in the Majors back in 2022. He flashed some solid play early in his career but never really found his footing.
He has a career .229/.280/.387 slash line with 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 325 games over five years.
Back in 2019, he looked like he was well on the way to becoming a star utility man. He slashed .258/.315/.474 that year with 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases. He had an OPS+ of 101 and played five different defensive positions.
Kingery looked best as a centerfielder, but could play the infield fine. That is the profile of a player that could end up with a long career.
He was a player that was hit hard by the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign and was never really able to recover. From 2020 to 2022, he played just 52 games and slashed .144/.204/.250.
The 31-year-old has been in the minors since then where he has looked solid, but has never gotten the chance to prove it in the big leagues again.
He was traded to the Angels this past offseason and has raked at Triple-A with a .384/.436/.606 slash line in 26 games. He has more than earned another shot.