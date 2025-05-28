Inside The Phillies

Former Phillies Standout Prospect Given First Chance In Majors Since 2022 By Angels

A former Philadelphia Phillies standout prospect is being given another shot in the Majors after last appearing in 2022.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 29, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Kingery (4) throws to first for an out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at TD Ballpark.
Feb 29, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Kingery (4) throws to first for an out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at TD Ballpark. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
A redemption story always feels good and a former top Philadelphia Phillies standout is getting his shot at one.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Wednesday that they would be selecting the contract of infielder Scott Kingery to fill the slot of Tim Anderson, who was just DFA'd.

Kingery is a former Phillies second round draft pick that last played in the Majors back in 2022. He flashed some solid play early in his career but never really found his footing.

He has a career .229/.280/.387 slash line with 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 325 games over five years.

Back in 2019, he looked like he was well on the way to becoming a star utility man. He slashed .258/.315/.474 that year with 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases. He had an OPS+ of 101 and played five different defensive positions.

Kingery looked best as a centerfielder, but could play the infield fine. That is the profile of a player that could end up with a long career.

He was a player that was hit hard by the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign and was never really able to recover. From 2020 to 2022, he played just 52 games and slashed .144/.204/.250.

The 31-year-old has been in the minors since then where he has looked solid, but has never gotten the chance to prove it in the big leagues again.

He was traded to the Angels this past offseason and has raked at Triple-A with a .384/.436/.606 slash line in 26 games. He has more than earned another shot.

Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

