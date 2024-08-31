Philadelphia Phillies Veteran in Triple-A Predicted To Be Promoted Before Playoffs
The Philadelphia Phillies will expand their roster from 26 to 28 players on September 1. With some interesting names in the farm system, the Phillies will have tough decisions to make.
There are a few different ways they can look at their September call-up situation. They have some youngsters who might not be fully ready, but they'd also get them accustomed to the big league level. Philadelphia also has veterans in their farm system who might be able to make an impact on their roster in the last month of the regular season and the playoffs.
In a win-now situation and clearly good enough to win the World Series, calling up players with experience seems to be the thing to do. Even if they don't play too much, it'll allow the Phillies to have options on their bench who've proven they can play at this level.
So, who should that be? Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made his prediction, writing that 30 year old Scott Kingery will get the call up.
"The former top prospect signed a six-year, $24 million extension with the Philadelphia Phillies before making his MLB debut in 2018, and after a disappointing rookie season, he showed flashes in 2019 when he posted a 101 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 2.5 WAR in 126 games... With utility man Edmundo Sosa struggling offensively since a terrific first two months of the season, there could be a role for Kingery in September."
Kingery is often forgotten about in Philadelphia's farm system. Far too old and with too much experience at the big league level to be considered a prospect still, Kingery is essentially in the minors, just waiting on another chance.
He hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2022, when he played in one game for the Phillies. His most recent campaign, in which he played a considerable amount of time, was in 2018 when he appeared in 126 games.
Kingery played well that season but struggled in 2020. He slashed .159/.228/.283 with 35 strikeouts in 113 at-bats.
Stocked away in the minors since, he's been a valuable player at the Triple-A level. He's slashing .277/.325/.511 with 23 home runs in 397 at-bats.
The Majors will offer a much different level of competition in Triple-A, but it's tough to ignore what he's done in Lehigh Valley.
Philadelphia could view him as a veteran who fits their roster, but only time will tell.