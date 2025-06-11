Who Could Prevent Kyle Schwarber From Making This Year's All-Star Game?
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has had an exciting season in the midst of the team's odd, frustrating campaign.
Schwarber began the season with a 47-game on-base streaking dating back to last year that ended on May 14. He is slashing .245/.375/.535 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. He has consistently produced all season through all of the Phillies' ups and downs as manager Rob Thomson continues to navigate ways to score runs without Bryce Harper in the lineup.
For many fans, Schwarber would be a natural fit to represent the team in the 2025 All-Star Game since he leads the team in home runs, RBI, OBP, OPS and total bases.
He has not been an All-Star since 2022 -- his first year in Philadelphia -- but could this be the year he breaks the streak?
MLB.com's Jared Greenspan picked Schwarber as a veteran player who could get back into the Midsummer Classic after some time away.
It is hard to take the starting National League designated hitter spot away from Shohei Ohtani, who is slashing .292/.386/.625 with 23 home runs and 39 RBI.
Who would be Schwarber's main competition for the reserve role?
One might be Zack Wheeler, who would be the most likely All-Star used to hit the every-team quota should the Phillies only end up with one player selected. Trea Turner would likely be beat out by Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Mookie Betts of the Dodgers at the shortstop position.
Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs is an option, slashing .266/.326/.544 with 16 home runs. The Cubs are three games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL standings, and if the stats are close, that could be used as a tiebreaker.
Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves could be chosen, too.
He's slashing .257/.395/.423 with 10 home runs. He is the only likely position player the Braves could have represent them since no other bats on the team are having an All-Star-caliber year. Starting pitcher Chris Sale would be the most likely representative of the team with his 2.79 ERA.
Still, there's a clear path for Schwarber to make the All-Star Game as long as he can statistically stay aead of Suzuki and Ozuna.
