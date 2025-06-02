Could Phillies Make Blockbuster Move for Alex Bregman if Red Sox Falter?
The Philadelphia Phillies were mentioned in the rumor mill surrounding former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman this offseason, but they ultimately didn't make a play for the two-time World Series champion before he signed with the Boston Red Sox.
But they may have another chance to land him much sooner than expected.
Bregman signed a huge three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox this past winter, a deal that came with an opt-out after this campaign.
With how things are trending, that definitely seems like it will be exercised.
Boston has been a bit disappointing in 2025, currently sitting with a 29-32 record. They are 8.5 games back in the AL East and 3.5 back from a Wild Card spot, with things trending down. May was tough for them as they went 11-17.
If things continue down this path, they could become sellers at the deadline, and Bregman is a prime candidate to be traded.
He will be headed back to free agency this upcoming offseason, and since he has been playing out of his mind this year, he is going to command a megadeal that he'll liley get this time around.
The Red Sox could probably get a nice return for him, even if he's a rental.
The 31-year-old has slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI with an OPS+ of 160. He has also continued to play great defense at the hot corner.
The Phillies' need for Bregman has become painfully obvious.
Alec Bohm looked like he had finally arrived to the level of perennial All-Star that was hoped for early last season, but hasn't been able to keep it up.
Bohm had a slash line of .251/.299/.382 with just four home runs in the second half of last year before he struggled in the playoffs.
That's been about the level he has been able to muster up this season, too.
The former third overall pick has slashed .265/.300/.379 with five home runs, turning things around lately but still not providing the game-changing offense or defense that Philadelphia needs.
The Phillies are only growing more desperate for a World Series win as the players continue to age. Because of that, they can't risk this version of Bohm being what does all year long and in the playoffs.
Adding another third baseman at the deadline seems like a must, and Bregman, if he gets put on the market, would be the best one available.
This would also help them build a rapport with the former AL MVP runner-up for when it comes time to hand out another deal after this season.
He's on the same career timeline as their other stars and could be the piece needed to help them stay elite for the next few years.