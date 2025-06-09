Four Bullpen Arms Philadelphia Phillies Should Target at MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed towards being major buyers at this year's trade deadline and the bullpen has looked liked one of the biggest points of need.
As a staff, the Phillies bullpen ranks No. 25 in MLB with a 4.56 ERA. Added in with that is the fact that even when Jose Alvarado returns from suspension in the regular season, he won't be eligible for the playoffs.
Added one or two relievers will be crucial for the end of this year. Here are some of the best names available that the Phillies need to be monitoring.
Washington Nationals RHP Kyle Finnegan
Finnegan was an All-Star for the first time last year and has looked even better this time around. He did have a little bit of a collapse in 2024, but that shouldn't take him off the table at this year's dedline.
He's posted a 2.38 ERA with 18 saves in 21 opportunities. The Nationals are 21-2 in games that he has pitched in.
The 33-year-old doesn't get a ton of strikeouts, but he is great at forcing bad contact.
Boston Red Sox LHP Aroldis Chapman
Chapman has had a rough stretch over the last few years, but has looked vintage in 2025.
The 37-year-old has posted a 1.73 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 26 innings. He is still one of the league's hardest throwers and best at forcing swings-and-misses.
If the Red Sox continue to flounder this year away, this could be the most crucial addition that Philadelphia makes as an impact southpaw to replace Alvarado.
Baltimore Orioles RHP Felix Bautista
Back in 2023, the idea of prying Bautista away from the Orioles seemed far-fetched. Now, he has taken a little bit of a step back in his first year back from injury and he could be available.
After missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old has posted a 3.32 ERA with a 1.338 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work.
The major issue with his season has been his control. He has allowed an uncharacteristic 16 walks in that time.
He also had a really rough four-game stretch last month that makes his season look much worse than it has been for the most part.
Trading a little bit more of a prospect haul could secure a fantastic righty for this season and next for fairly cheap.
Colorado Rockies RHP Jake Bird
Bird has an ERA of 1.49 through 36.1 innings this year as a member of the Rockies. That's about impressive as it gets. He has struck out an incredible 45 batters in that time.
The 29-year-old has cut down on his walks and bumped up his strikeouts. If he sustains this, it would be a crazy career turnaround. He had a career 4.53 ERA from the three year's previous.
