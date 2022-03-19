Friday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

Friday was a slow news day for baseball media, but after the sun went down, the free agent market heated up.

The Philadelphia Phillies added on to what is already a tremendous lineup with the addition of Nick Castellanos for five-years/$100 million, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

That deal occurred past 11 p.m. EST on Friday, but further transactions were to follow early Saturday morning.

At 1:41 a.m., Mark Berman of Houston's Fox 26 reported that Carlos Correa was in agreement with the Minnesota Twins on a three-year/$105.3 million deal. That's the highest AAV for an infielder in baseball history.

Also making moves late at night in the AL Central were the Detroit Tigers who signed starter Michael Pineda to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, according to Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports.

Phillies NL East rivals Atlanta Braves made a late splash of their own, acquiring closer Kenley Jansen on a one-year/$16 million deal, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not been shy about spending money this offseason, which they continued to do Friday evening. LHP Tyler Anderson agreed to terms with the Dodgers on a one-year/$8 million deal, according to Passan.

Two major league trades occurred Friday, a deal between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Also from Passan, this trade sent outfielder Luke Raley to Tampa Bay for double-A prospect Tanner Dodson who went to the Dodgers.

The second deal being between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres which saw 1B/DH Luke Voit traded to San Diego in exchange for RHP Justin Lange.

Meanwhile, Trevor Story's market has continued to heat up as clubs get deeper into spring training. Heyman believes that Story is now choosing between four teams, the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and two mystery teams.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says the Red Sox are "firmly in the mix" for the star shortstop, but the "situation is still fluid."

