How Real Are Philadelphia Phillies Concerns With Their Lineup Entering MLB Playoffs?
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to make the postseason for the third consecutive year in 2024. However, this time things will be different.
The Phillies aren’t going to be a wild card team. Instead, they are on track to be the National League East champions and potential No. 1 overall seed.
There has been plenty of postseason success. After winning the NL pennant in 2022, they lost in Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both of those teams were good, but this year’s roster is even better.
What really separates this year’s team from the ones in years past is the pitching staff.
There isn’t a team in baseball that will be able to match the depth and talent of the Philadelphia starting rotation. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez have all been productive this season, working deep into games.
If their opponent is unable to find success there, good luck getting into a rhythm against their bullpen. Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado, Jose Ruiz, Tanner Banks and Carlos Esteves lead that group.
Where Phillies fans have some PTSD is with the lineup.
They have some very talented players led by breakout star Alec Bohm and veterans Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, J.T Realmuto and Nick Castellanos. But, going ice cold at inopportune times late in the playoffs has doomed them.
Should fans be worried about that occurring again? Or will the third time be the charm for the franchise?
In the opinion of Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, this isn’t a real concern that will keep the team from the World Series.
“I love Zack Wheeler and his proven big-game results as the ace. I love the bullpen. I love Harper's ability to produce in big moments. And I love the Phillies' offense just enough to think this might be their year. The odd thing about those postseason-ending losses to Houston and Arizona is they both came at home, but the Phillies have had a big home-field advantage in the regular season this year. Hold it together at home in October in front of those passionate fans and they can hoist their first World Series trophy since 2008,” Doolittle wrote.
Having home-field advantage instead of needing to pull off upsets continually on the road is going to be helpful. As the ESPN senior writer noted, they have been dominant at Citizens Bank Park, playing in front of a passionate fan base that the players will feed off of.