How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Cubs Monday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies have only three games remaining this season, split evenly over two three-game sets.
The first one starts tonight against the Chicago Cubs, the final home stand of the regular season for the Phillies.
Needing only one win to clinch the National League East crown for the first time since 2011, Philadelphia takes one more shot at it, needing to snap their two-game losing streak in the process.
On the mound for the Phillies will be veteran righty Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA).
In his last start, Nola allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine in seven innings, though he did not earn a decision.
The veteran righty was on the mound for Philadelphia in both of their postseason clinching games over the two campaigns leading into 2024, and could have been the pitcher of record when the club clinched their postseason berth in his last start, but the offense let him down.
Monday will be Nola's first start against the Cubs this season.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Monday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) 3B Alec Bohm
5.) RF Nick Castellanos
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) C J.T. Realmuto
8.) LF Brandon Marsh
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Aaron Nola
Chicago will counter with a righty of their own in Nate Pearson (2-2, 4.71 ERA).
While Pearson made his debut as a starter, he has yet to make any starts this season, though he has made 57 relief appearances.
The Cubs acquired Pearson in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
The righty has been much better with Chicago than with the Blue Jays this year.
In 16 appearances with the Cubs, he has pitched to a 3.13 ERA across 23 innings with a 0.96 WHIP and 20 strikeouts.
Pearson's last appearance came just three days ago, so he should be expected to go no more than three innings, or one time through the lineup.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Monday:
1.) LF Mike Tauchman
2.) 1B Michael Busch
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) RF Cody Bellinger
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) C Christian Bethancourt
9.) SS Luis Vazquez
RHP Nate Pearson
The first pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Marquee Sports Network.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
