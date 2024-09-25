How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Cubs Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies played like a team that spent the previous night celebrating their first National League East division title in 11 years on Tuesday, which showed in the final score.
On Wednesday, they can win their three-game mid-week series with the Chicago Cubs and inch closer to clinching the best record in MLB.
The Phillies will turn to lefty Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA) for Wednesday's start.
In his last game, Sanchez allowed two earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven in five innings and picked up his 11th win of the season.
Sanchez has bounced back nicely in September after a rough two-month stretch in July and August.
In four starts this month, the lefty has pitched to a 1.80 ERA across 25 innings with a 1.04 WHIP and 25 strikeouts.
Wednesday will mark Sanchez's second start against the Cubs this season.
In his first, he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings and picked up his fourth loss of the season.
Here is how Philadelphia will line up on Wednesday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) RF Nick Castellanos
5.) 2B Bryson Stott
6.) C J.T. Realmuto
7.) CF Brandon Marsh
8.) 3B Kody Clemens
9.) LF Austin Hays
SP Cristopher Sanchez
Chicago will counter with righty Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA).
In his last start, Assad allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings.
Assad has struggled to close out the season this month.
In three September starts, the righty has pitched to a 4.32 ERA across 16 2/3 innings with a 1.44 WHIP and 15 strikeouts.
Road games have been an issue for Assad as well.
In 14 starts away from Wrigley Field, Assad has pitched to a 4.17 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 73 1/3 innings.
Here is how the Cubs will line up on Wednesday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) 3B Isaac Paredes
4.) 1B Cody Bellinger
5.) DH Patrick Wisdom
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) C Miguel Amaya
9.) RF Kevin Alcantara
SP Javier Assad
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6:05 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Marquee Sports Network.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 94 WIP or WTTM 1680.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!