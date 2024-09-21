How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Mets Saturday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies officially clinched their third consecutive playoff berth last night with their 12-2 win over the New York Mets in Citi Field.
But that doesn't mean that they're throwing away Saturday's game with a "hangover lineup", as they're known across baseball.
The Phillies enter today's action with 92 wins, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League and on track to earn a bye for the first round of the MLB playoffs.
And because they haven't yet secured that bye, the Phillies aren't done fighting just yet. It's a mostly standard lineup for today's matchup with the Mets, featuring most of the big names in their usual roster spots:
DH Kyle Schwarber
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
3B Alec Bohm
RF Nick Castellanos
C J.T. Realmuto
2B Edmundo Sosa
LF Weston Wilson
CF Johan Rojas
Lefty Ranger Suárez gets the ball for Philly today, looking to maintain his strong performance against the Mets this season. In his first two starts against New York, he allowed four total runs in each (two earned) across 10.2 innings, striking out nine and walking just three. It's a return to form that Suárez would welcome - he's just 2-4 with a 4.79 ERA across his last seven starts.
Several Mets have hit Suárez well in their careers, with Starling Marte batting .375 (16 ABs), and Francisco Lindor batting .313, although Lindor is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game with the back injury that has caused him to receive a facet injection this week.
Here's how the Mets will set their lineup for today's contest:
2B José Iglesias
DH Starling Marte
3B Mark Vientos
1B Pete Alonso
LF Brandon Nimmo
RF Tyrone Taylor
C Francisco Alvarez
CF Harrison Bader
SS Luisangel Acuña
Starting for the Mets on the mound is lefty Sean Manaea. He struggled against Philly last time out, making it just 3.2 innings with six runs allowed on seven hits, walking one and striking out three. He gave up homers to both Bryce Harper and Whit Merrifield (since DFA'd) in that game, a 7-2 Phillies win back in June.
The first pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on NBC Sports Philadelphia and SNY.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!