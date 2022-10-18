How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Here is how to watch!

The Philadelphia Phillies begin the next chapter of their 2022 MLB postseason journey on Tuesday as they are slated to face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Both teams, viewed as underdogs, had incredible stories in how they reached this moment.

The Padres defeated two 100-plus-win teams in the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, both matchups in which the opponent had the home field advantage.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies beat two division winners in the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves in order to punch their ticket to the NLCS.

This matchup will prove to be electric and must-watch television.

How to watch:

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, Ca.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

