How to Watch Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Pitch on Tuesday
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the very best starting rotations in all of baseball, and even more help is on the way.
While Zack Wheeler vies for the first National League Cy Young award of his career and Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo establish themselves as legitimate top-of-the-rotation arms, a crop of young reinforcements is working its way through the minor leagues.
More News: Phillies Superstar Still Hasn't Found His Groove Since Coming Back From Injury
The group is led by top prospect Andrew Painter. The right-handed pitcher is the No. 1 prospect in the team's system and the No. 10 prospect in the entire sport according to MLB Pipeline.
The 22-year-old is one of the most tantalizing young pitchers in the sport, and on Tuesday, Phillies fans will have the opportunity to watch him work for themselves.
More News: Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Etches Name in History with Near-Flawless Game
For MLB.tv subscribers or those with the MLB app, Painter's start at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs against the Syracuse Mets will be available to stream for free on MLB.com.
The stream will also be available on MLB.tv as well as the MLB Pipeline and MiLB.com homepages.
Painter began his season with Single-A Clearwater as he built his arm back up in return from injury, and after four outings, he wnet up to Lehigh Valley.
More News: Crafting the Dream Philadelphia Phillies MLB Trade Deadline Approach for 2025
It's been a mixed bag for Painter so far at the doorstep of the Big Leagues. In 10 starts, he owns a 4.57 ERA, and he's issued 19 walks in 45.1 innings of work.
He's also flashed the strikeout ability that makes his long-term ceiling so intriguing, punching out 10.3 opposing hitters per nine innings.
His best outing of the season came on June 15 in a five-inning, six-strikeout shutout effort against the Worcester Red Sox.
More News: Recently Designated Phillies Infielder Elects Free Agency Over Assignment
On July 3, he struggled a bit against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, surrendering seven hits and four earned runs in five innings of work.
This showdown against the Mets will afford Painter the opportunity to get some reps against players he'll likely see in several National League East division battles down the line, as Francisco Alvarez and exciting prospect Drew Gilbert headline the Syracuse lineup.
As far as when Painter may arrive at the MLB level, Philadelphia has been clear that they're in no rush to get him up at the highest level.
It may become a necessity if injuries rear their head, but the team is strong and reasonably deep in terms of starters.
Add in a conservative approach to his workload, and it may be more likely that Painter joins the Phillies as a reliever for the end of the season and possibly the playoffs than as a starter.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.