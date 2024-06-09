Injured Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Hints At Impending Return
The monitoring of the recovery of injured Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner took a bit of a back seat as the team was in London for the MLB International Series with the New York Mets.
But that doesn’t mean Turner isn’t getting closer to returning from his strained left hamstring.
MLB.com reported on Sunday that both Turner and the Phillies "wouldn’t be surprised" if the veteran shortstop returned sometime in the next week.
Turner said "we’re getting close" when asked about a return.
It’s not a done deal, though.
Manager Rob Thomson said that Turner is about "75-80 percent" on the basepaths, and for one of the best base stealers in the game that’s a big deal.
But Philadelphia and Turner would like to be able to bring him back from the 10-day injured list without a rehab assignment (due to his veteran status, Turner can refuse an assignment).
Thomson said the Phillies are being careful after the setback Turner experienced during a workout in Colorado last month.
The next week is filled with Interleague games away from Citizens Bank Park after an off-day on Monday. Philadelphia will be on the road facing the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday-Thursday and then will head to play the Baltimore Orioles Friday-Sunday.
The Orioles are one of the best teams in the American League and the Phillies would love to have Turner’s offense in the lineup for that series.
After Baltimore, they are back home for six games — three with the San Diego Padres and three with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But there is no firm timeline for Turner and his return. Just a belief that he’s close.
The superstar suffered the injury in early May against the San Francisco Giants and was placed on the IL on May 4.
Before the injury, Turner was the team’s top hitter as he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 in 33 games with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.
In his absence, Edmundo Sosa has handled primary duties at shortstop and has more than filled Turner’s shoes.
In 36 games this season he’s slashed .294/.358/.532/.890 with four home runs and 18 RBI.