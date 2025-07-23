Inside The Phillies

Insider Confirms Phillies Have Interest in Star Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan

The Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing a star outfielder.

Brad Wakai

Jul 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field
Jul 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
With the trade deadline around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies have been featured in many rumors that would upgrade their roster.

Fans and the front office appear to have differing opinions on what should be the priority, with Dave Dombrowski seemingly not concerned about the underwhelming offensive production with his aim only being to improve the bullpen. Meanwhile, the fanbase is imploring him to target lineup help, especially in the outfield.

Only time will tell regarding what direction the Phillies' decision makers go, but it sounds like they might be looking for offensive pieces after all.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Philadelphia is "among many teams interested" in acquiring Cleveland Guardians star outfielder Steven Kwan.

That bit of information confirms some separate reports indicating they were keeping an eye on Kwan and Emmanuel Clase's availability.

Of course, everything is going to come down to price.

While the Phillies -- and pretty much every team -- would love to have Kwan on their roster going forward, it's not going to be easy to pry him away from the Guardians.

It's also not clear if Cleveland is going to sell.

They entered Wednesday as winners of 10 out of their last 12 games, putting them right back in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Moving Kwan would be an interesting decision based on how well they have been playing as of late, especially since they have a favorable schedule to close out the regular season.

So, while it's a major positive to hear Philadelphia is at least interested in the star outfielder who would transform that unit for them, it's also unlikely they're going to pull something off to land him.

