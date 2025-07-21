Phillies Should Consider Deal For Surprising Orioles Outfielder at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make some moves at the upcoming trade deadline in order to put themselves in the best possible position to win right now.
With a window that is still open but starting to close, the Phillies have all the reason in the world to go for it right now instead of sitting idly by and allowing their competitors to improve.
Of course, potential moves in the bullpen have been at the center of trade rumors involving Philadelphia, however they have also been linked to some potential outfield help as well.
A lineup that has come up small in big moments during the last three postseasons could use a shakeup, and there's one name out there who could make a ton of sense even though he is not getting highly discussed.
The Baltimore Orioles are having a mess of a season and expected to be one of the biggest sellers of the deadline.
Orioles outfielder Ramón Laureano got off to a rough start after signing a one-year deal with Baltimore that contains a club option for 2026, but he has turned things very quickly and has quietly been one of their most productive players.
Currently slashing .276/.340/.498 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI through 71 games, the 31-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his eight-year career. In less than half a season, he has racked up a bWAR of 2.2 and continues to hit at a solid rate while providing outfield versatility.
The contract for Laureano this season is extremely affordable at just $4 million, and the club option is only worth $6.5 million. For the kind of player he's been this year, this is beyond a bargain and gives the advantage of a second year of control.
Laureano likely will not be had for nothing even if the Orioles are completely selling off due to their belief they can contend next season, however he should not cost a king's ransom either.
If a deal can be reached by building a package that does not include any of the very top prospects for the Phillies, someone like Laureano could prove to be a fantastic fit and give them another option in the outfield.
With the deadline now just about 10 days away, keep an eye on Laureano and whether or not Philadelphia sees him as a possible fit to upgrade on the trade market.
